The Customs House will take audiences on a trip to the magical land of Cooksonville Forest, telling the enchanting tale of Robin Hood.

Producers say the legend of the medieval outlaw has been turned into ‘a rollicking family panto’ by deft writing team Ray Spencer and Graeme Thompson, the pair previously responsible for award-winning pantos such as Snow White, Rapunzel and Beauty and the Beast.

The show will open at The Customs House on Thursday, November 24, 2022 and run until Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Ray, who is also executive director at The Customs House, said The Adventures Of Robin Hood In Cooksonville is ‘packed with spectacular song, dazzling dance, magical Christmas moments and lots and lots of laughs’.

The arts centre boss, who has been involved in The Customs House panto – dubbed ‘The Little Panto With The Big Heart’ – since 1995, will also return to taking on the traditional role of the dame in the production.

He will once again star as Dame Bella Ballcock, alongside Davey Hopper as her hapless son, Arbuthnot – a popular partnership that is now in its sixth year.

They will be joined by BBC Radio Newcastle favourite Alfie Joey as ALL of the Merry Men, Marquelle Ward as Robin Hood, Lucy Elizabeth Davis as Maid Marion, Kieron Michaels and Susie Barrett as Henchmen, Andrew Borthwick and Rebecca Withers as Swings. Members of South Tyneside Dance Workshop are also returning to the show.

Ray said: “It’s that time of year again and we are delighted to have assembled such a brilliant cast which includes the multi-talented Alfie Joey, who has also designed the set and costumes. Dame Bella can’t wait to ride through the Glen”

Alfie Joey added: “'This is the opportunity of a lifetime. I am a massive fan of pantomime but to be involved with the very production that my family have long enjoyed, it is a dream come true. I will be giving it my all!'