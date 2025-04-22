16 big festivals, shows and events heading to Sunderland in 2025

Here’s just some of the big festivals and shows so far - with more events expected to be announced, especially around the opening of the new footbridge in August and Culture House in autumn.
1. Sunderland Shorts Film Festival, May 12-18
An internationally recognised film festival will be celebrating its 10 th anniversary with a bumper programme, after receiving more than 1,000 submissions from around the world. Sunderland Shorts Film Festival, which will run from May 12-18, will feature a range of screenings of different genres, from drama and comedy to horror and sci-fi, along with industry workshops and masterclasses.
Screenings will take place at Omniplex Cinema, Pop Recs and the newly refurbished Media Centre Cinema in the University of Sunderland's St Peter's Campus. Tickets from the Sunderland Shorts website.
2. Northern heat of The British Street Food Awards, May 23 -25
The British Street Food Awards is heading to Sunderland for the first time. Nine street food vendors will join the cook-off at The Fire Station for the competition's Northern Heat from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25. Attendees will also get the chance to have their say on their favourite dishes throughout the weekend via a public vote. The event is free, but ticketed, via The Fire Station website.
3. Pride in Sunderland, throughout June
Pride in Sunderland takes place throughout June and will include everything from a line dancing event to drag bingo, culminating in a Pride concert in Keel Square on Saturday 28 June. The events will be launched at the Bridges on June 7 and that will be the springboard for an intensive month of activity, including film screenings, Proudly Preloved – a charity shop takeover, Pride family picnic and an audience with Carl Austin-Behan OBE, who will talk about his life as an advocate for LGBTQ+ military veterans.
4. Sunderland Food & Drink Festival, June 6- 8
Sunderland Food and Drink Festival, which last year attracted 30,000 people, is set to return from June 6-8, 2025, with all the usual favourites – and a host of new additions on the menu.
The event will feature three days of international cuisine, live music, family friendly entertainment and some top local traders. The festival will take place across three sites around the city - Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square.