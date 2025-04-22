16 big festivals, shows and events heading to Sunderland in 2025

1 . Sunderland Shorts Film Festival, May 12-18

An internationally recognised film festival will be celebrating its 10 th anniversary with a bumper programme, after receiving more than 1,000 submissions from around the world. Sunderland Shorts Film Festival, which will run from May 12-18, will feature a range of screenings of different genres, from drama and comedy to horror and sci-fi, along with industry workshops and masterclasses. Screenings will take place at Omniplex Cinema, Pop Recs and the newly refurbished Media Centre Cinema in the University of Sunderland's St Peter’s Campus. Tickets from the Sunderland Shorts website. | Submitted