Managing staff at the Dean Road development have spoken about some of the challenges they have overcome as the project nears completion, with final preparations now being made ahead of its grand opening.

Plans to convert the former Workwear and Schoolwear Company shop space into a restaurant were given the green light by South Tyneside councillors all the way back in 2018.

Since then, Kerry and Paul Brown have seen off a number of obstacles – including a number associated with the Covid pandemic – to get their dream business ready to go.

The couple, who also run Browns Letting Agents next door to the bistro and bar area, are now looking forward to seeing their years of hard work bear fruit, as they gear up to welcome in customers for the first time.

Wyvestow’s is set to open on Friday, July 16. For bookings, readers are advised to call: 01919338903.

