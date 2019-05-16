12 things you said about plans to transform Whitburn pub Grey Horse into shop and flats

Loss of a lovely pub or a fantastic idea?

Shields Gazette readers are having their say about proposals which could see the former Grey Horse pub in Whitburn become a convenience store.

The ground floor of the building will now operate as a small convenience store.

The premises spent two years on the market - but rang the bell for last orders prior to being taken over by Grey Horse Inn Limited.

Despite making efforts to continue operating the building as a pub, Grey Horse Inn said it was advised that the location "would not be sustainable" after pursuing both national and regional pub businesses.

A planning application to convert the ground floor of the building into a shop, with two flats upstairs.



While some have celebrated the proposals because they will bring the building back into use, others have expressed their sadness at the loss of a community asset.

The Grey Horse premises is not a listed building.

Readers have also said its closure is due to people's drinking habits changing, and punters not using pubs in the same way.

Here is how you reacted to the story on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Artie Carhart: "Times are changing and to be honest, drinking in a pub is not cheap and people's habits have changed where a lot of people drink at home."

Robin Hunter: "Fantastic idea. The village could really do with a Co-Op/Sainsburys/Tesco and will mean less travelling to Morrison’s etc for day to day shopping."

Jeffery Wakefield: "Use it or lose it simple."

Kathleen Jayne Tudberry: "Co-op took over the Mariner in Shields. Seems to be the way things are going these days. Quite sad really."

Adam Mills: "Loved drinking in there shame it’s going to be a shop."

Kenneth Dowson: "Destroying this village."

Ian Richardson: "Sounds like a good use of the building the days of the pubs are finished now I think."

Kim Thompson: "What a shame all these lovely old pubs are being turned into mini supermarkets."

Gary Dunmore: "Sad to see a pub I used to occasionally visit going. Though therein lies the problem. People don’t use pubs like they did."

Liz Newton: "Could be little gem and a goldmine with right proprietors lovely idyllic place too."

Ray Carrick: "What a shame lovely pub in its day cannot imagine going in buying a pint of milk and a packet of choc Hob Nobs there."

Mark Turnock: "Yes, it’s a shame, but it needed significant investment and increase it foot fall to make it viable."