Nicola Brabbs, Hannah Stewart, Oliver Holmes (left to right) of Business Energy Claims.

Business Energy Claims, which is based in South Tyneside, said it was expecting a period of ‘sustained growth’, and was therefore creating 10 new jobs immediately, followed by dozens more in the sales, business development and claims teams.

The company works to help recover hidden commissions and losses from the mis-selling of energy contracts.

Chief executive Callum Thompson said: “Our teams are working flat out assisting clients who have not been informed of the commissions earned from their contracts, and the extent of the hidden fees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“More and more businesses and organisations are realising that they have been the victim of mis-sold energy contracts.

“As a proud North East based company, working across the country, I am delighted we are able to increase our workforce, offering talented local people the opportunity to join the fight against energy mis-selling. There is a great deal of satisfaction in holding energy brokers and suppliers to account and ensuring businesses, charities, schools, sports clubs and other organsiations are recompensed.”

Mr Thompson said Business Energy Claims has a team of energy and legal experts helping businesses to recover hidden commissions and losses from the mis-selling of energy contracts.

He said the energy market is complex, with over 2,000 brokers selling energy solutions to businesses, adding that within that market, the company has discovered a significant number of examples of hidden charges and different forms of mis-selling.

The expansion news comes as many businesses are fearing for the future amid rising energy prices, with companies not benefiting from the price caps on bills which help protect domestic households.

Ministers have been facing growing calls from industry bosses for assistance as they feared spiralling prices could force businesses to go to the wall.

Industry leaders have warned the Government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.

However, there also remains concern over household energy bills.

Regulator Ofgem raised its energy price cap by 12% this month and analysts fear the cap could rise again by nearly 30% in April 2022.

This would mean bills rising by as much as £400, prompting fears more households could be pushed into fuel poverty.