'A real boost' as Hartlepool firm employs 85 agency workers permanently

The move by global automotive manufacturer TMD Friction comes as the company – which produces 95% of brake pads for Europe’s after market and currently manufactures almost half a million parts week at the town's Oakesway Trading Estate – continues to scale up production to meet client demand.

It is the first time in the firm’s history that so many temporary workers have been offered permanent jobs.

Tom Russell, UK operations manager, said: “This is a significant move for TMD Friction and will make a huge difference in terms of our production output.

Some of the agency workers being taken on by TMD Friction.

“Making these agency workers permanent gives us all stability and long-term security and is a real boost as we continue to bounce back from the challenges we’ve faced due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

He added: “It’s an exciting time for the business and I’m delighted these 85 temporary workers are now fully settled in the business and have the peace of mind that they are now an integral and secure part of the team as we continue to grow.”

The 85 staff are employed in areas across the business from production and maintenance to packing and distribution.

Helen Robinson, the firm’s United Kingdom HR manager, said: “There’s been a lot of work behind the scenes to make this happen but we’re all happy with the outcome which puts us in a strong position moving forward.

“Our people are key to our continued growth and we’re delighted that 85 of our temporary workers are now permanent members of the TMD family.”

TMD Friction, which has its only UK production facility in Hartlepool, has been making parts for the passenger car aftermarket since 1974 and now employs more than 600 people in the town.

The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc and a leading global manufacturer of brake linings for the automotive and brake industries.

In addition to disc brake pads and linings for cars and commercial vehicles, the company’s product portfolio also includes brake pads for motor racing and industry-specific friction materials.