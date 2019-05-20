Android phones could lose access to apps like Google Maps after Huawei ban

The tech giant Google has banned phone maker Huawei from some updates to the Android operating system, meaning thousands could lose access to their apps.

The move came after the President of the United States added the Chinese firm to a list of companies American companies cannot trade with unless they have a licence, reported the BBC.

What does this mean for Huawei users?

Restrictions by the US government on Huawei means that Google have closed access to some of their apps for users of Huawei-built phones.

If you own a Huawei device, you will still be able to update apps and push through security fixes as well as update Google Play services, for the time being.

However, Google is set to introduce its next version of the Android operating system, which runs on phones such as the Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel, later this year.

When this happens, current Huawei users may not be able to upgrade their phone, leaving them on a different version of Android.

Huawei will still be able to use a version of Android on their phones using an open source licence, but several apps may disappear.

Which apps might disappear?

Apps such as Google Maps and YouTube may no longer be able to be used on Huawei phones.

The move could also see people lose access to the Google assistant, the company's voice recognition system.

In a statement, Google said: "We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications."

Why is this happening?

Huawei has faced backlash from Western countries including the United Kingdom over risks posed by using its products in the next-generation 5G mobile networks.

Some people fear that Huawei technology could be used by China for surveillance, something the company has strongly denied.