Apprentices boost Hebburn design firm RDA’s expansion plans

A South Tyneside company is investing in the future of its workforce with the appointment of an intake of new apprentices,

As a result of increased business growth, award-winning design and installation company RDA (Restaurant Design Associates), based at Hebburn’s Monkton Business Park South, has recently appointed three new apprentices to positions in both its commercial and operational teams.

Jamie Patterson joins the commercial team. He will assist the team with ordering and estimating while working towards an EAL Level 3 NVQ Certificate qualification in Building Services Engineering Technology and Project Management (QCF).

The operations team welcomes Logan Liggins as a joinery apprentice. He will be working alongside one of RDA’s experienced site managers, shadowing and learning from him as well as carrying on his studies towards an NVQ Level 2 joinery course.

Finally, Grace Maher, RDA’s administration assistant, is currently working towards an apprenticeship in business administration, assisting with the admin, health and safety and office management.

Jamie and Logan, who are both school leavers, have settled in to their new roles quickly, and are already seeing the benefits an apprenticeship can provide.

Jamie said: “I have really enjoyed my first couple of months at RDA, and I am finding the apprenticeship to be a great step to helping build my future.

“Not only am I gaining knowledge of the industry, but I am also getting technical experience, high-quality training and a recognised qualification.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work for RDA and gain more experience,” he said.

RDA director Alex Bradley is delighted with the commitment from the new arrivals and the start they have made.

He believes the trio will be major assets for the company as it continues with its expansion plans in the coming months.

“We have highly experienced and professional teams across all departments at RDA,” he said.

“As we continue to grow, we felt the addition of apprentices was an effective way to grow talent and diversify our workforce whilst developing additional motivated, skilled and qualified employees.”