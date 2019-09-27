Training in Care chief executive Dr Angela Brown celebrates 20th anniversary

Around 150 people raised a glass at a celebratory event on Wednesday, September 25, to mark the 20th anniversary of Training in Care.

The organisation, which is based at Chuter Ede Community Association in South Shields, helps adults with a variety of needs, such as mental health issues and learning difficulties, to obtain qualifications and find work in the care sector.

It currently has around 2,000 people placed in roles throughout South Tyneside, and has enabled 30 people to achieve university level qualifications.

Five students, who received their teacher training awards at the event will go on to work in the education sector.

The company, which was founded by former social worker and lecturer, Dr Angela Brown, has won numerous awards and accolades over the years, including becoming the first of its kind in the region to be endorsed by the national skills council, Skills for Care.

“I can’t believe it has been 20 years,” said Angela. “I don’t see myself as a business woman but I suppose I am.

“When we built the company we didn’t get any funding, we used all our own profits, which is why we can help so many people into work.”

In 2007, Angela used the profits from the company to set up a social enterprise, The Care People, which has provided hundreds of jobs for those who are unemployed in child and adult care in the borough.

“People come to us with no qualifications at all,” she continued.

“We’re working with some of the most vulnerable people in our community, but people are capable we have just got to give them the opportunity.

“Our success has come from doing what is right. I feel I have empowered more people as a business woman than I ever did as a social worker or teacher, but you’ve got to have the right team around you.

She added: “It’s a team effort that has done this.