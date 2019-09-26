Beacon of light hosts open day for Jobseekers
A special event will highlight the help on offer to people looking for work in Sunderland and South Tyneside.
Sunderland AFC’s charity the Foundation of Light is hosting a Jobseekers’ Open Day at the Beacon of Light this Friday, September 27, showing the range of support available at the award-winning facility.
Running from 9.30am until 2.30pm, the event showcases the charity’s range of employability and skills courses that have helped more than 75% of participants progress into employment, education or further training.
Within the Beacon of Light’s World of Work zone, jobseekers can gain qualifications in a range of industries including Health and Social Care, Sport, Engineering, Construction, ICT/Digital and Hospitality, as well as gaining more general support finding work.
At the Open Day, people interested in finding work (or achieving new qualifications) can meet tutors, see the facilities first hand and learn about how the Foundation’s links with local employers helps so many people get into employment.
Foundation of Light Head of Skills Linda Hughes said: “We’re very excited about hosting this open day and showing people how we can help them get the career they want.
“We’ve worked hard to create a learning environment that is friendly and supportive while still achieving the best for people on our courses and people will be able to experience a taste of that on Friday.”
Booking and pre-registration for Friday’s event are not necessary, but anyone wanting more details can contact Anthony Parkinson on 0191 5634797 or anthony.parkinson@foundationoflight.co.uk
This event is delivered in partnership with Sunderland Council Community Local Lead Development Fund.