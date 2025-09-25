BEL Valves delivers valves into the North Sea after fast lead times secures the order

The BEL Valves product that secured the Newcastle-based manufacturer the Subsea7 contract.

BEL Valves has seen products installed in two major North Sea oil field developments; due to the fast lead times the company offer.

The Newcastle-based business, which manufactures high integrity valves, complete with actuation and control systems for oil and gas and hydrogen and carbon capture installations, was able to design, develop, manufacture and supply bespoke small bore needle valves and gate valves for Subsea7.

Paul Humphreys, CEO of BEL Valves, said: “We’ve been manufacturing valves since the mid-1960s and our reputation for quality and reliability is second to none. But with so many excellent valve manufacturers operating in the oil and gas sector, it’s vital to differentiate ourselves in other ways.”

“Our proven ability to deliver fast-track orders does exactly that, and is extremely important in terms of winning new orders, meeting project needs and remaining as the incumbent supplier with existing clients. While our provision of full life cycle support on all products also plays a vital role in distinguishing us from the rest of the market.”

BEL Valves secured a major North Sea order due to its fast lead times.

BEL Valves’ products have been installed in the Belinda and Bittern oil fields, both of which are situated 190km east of Aberdeen and will supply the Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel when they become operational in early 2026. They were specified by Subsea7 for Dana Petroleum and Serica and will be used on subsea elements of the multi-million pound project.

“For our products to be chosen by Subsea7 for these projects is an achievement that we are very proud of, and one that we feel confident will cement our position as one of the market leaders in this highly competitive sector,” added Paul.

Designed for heavy duty on/off applications in the challenging subsea environment, the BEL Valves subsea Gate Valve range can be supplied in bore sizes from ½“ to 36”. Meanwhile, its Needle Valves suit bore sizes of ½”, ¾” and 1” and have a pressure rating up to 15,000psi.

Founded in 1964, BEL Valves is a global leading manufacturer of high-integrity oil and gas valve technology and is looking to replicate this success across carbon capture and hydrogen services. The Newcastle-based company is renowned for the durability and performance of its bespoke products, its fast lead times, full life cycle service options and tailored engineering solutions.