BEL Valves locks in £5m North Sea oil installation

BEL Valves, which manufactures high integrity valves, complete with actuation and control systems for oil and gas and hydrogen and carbon capture installations, has supplied 11 actuated and 19 manual slab gate valves to the Murlach oil field development in the North Sea – an order worth £5 million.

The valves feature local control panels, range in diameter from two to 12 inches and can withstand up to 690 Bar (API 10,000) pressure in Duplex and Super Duplex materials.

Located approximately 203km east of the Aberdeenshire coastline, the recently recommissioned field, which has an expected lifespan of 11-years, is a joint venture between BP Exploration Operating Company (BPEOC) and NEO Energy; with the first oil extraction expected in 2025.

It lies within Block 22/24h of the North Sea and is approximately 27km from the UK / Norway median line in a water depth of 93 to 95m.

David Gallagher, Project Director of BEL Valves, said: "The Murlach Field Development Project is a really significant North Sea project and to have our slab gate valves playing such a vital part in its operational safety is a great reflection of the trust the industry has in our products.”

“We’ve been manufacturing valves for the oil industry since the mid-1960s and our reputation for quality and reliability is second to none. And with our ability to design and manufacture bespoke solutions; deliver fast-track orders and provide full life cycle support, it’s understandable why BEL Valves is held in high esteem by infrastructure specifiers and contractors all over the world.”

BEL Valves’ slab gate valves have been installed in the topside platform and were specified due to the company’s technical track record in manufacturing valves for critical applications.

“The importance of high pressure, safety critical shut down valves can never be underestimated,” added David. “The fact we’re known throughout the global oil and gas industry for delivering products that do exactly that, while also being supported by full life cycle servicing, goes a long way to explaining our longevity as a business and the fact we’ve performed successfully in our chosen sectors for well over half a century.”

Available with a pressure rating of 2,000 to 15,000 psi, BEL Valves’ slab gate valves can be manufactured from Carbon steel, low alloy steel, stainless steel, duplex, super duplex and nickel-based super alloys; and are available subsea and topside with manual, hydraulic pneumatic and electric actuation.

Founded in 1964, BEL Valves is a global leading manufacturer of high-integrity oil and gas valve technology and is looking to replicate this success across carbon capture and hydrogen services. The Newcastle-based company is renowned for the durability and performance of its bespoke products, its fast lead times, full life cycle service options and tailored engineering solutions.