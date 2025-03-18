Newcastle United Carabao Cup win expected to boost city economy by "millions"

The longer term effects of Newcastle United’s win at Wembley over the weekend are set to be felt for a while yet.

Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak sent thousands of Newcastle United fans into delirium on Sunday, March 16 - both in London and in fan zones across Tyneside.

Bars across the region were packed with fans watching the game, causing a huge boost to businesses in the city centre and beyond.

Getty Images

But it wasn’t just the club’s first major silverware since 1955 which saw an influx of money heading to North East businesses.

The cup win means Eddie Howe’s squad have qualified for European competition next season with fans from across the continent heading to the North East.

It is not yet known which tournament the squad will play in. This will be decided by the Premier League places at the end of the season . If Newcstle finish within the Champions League places they will be afforded a place in Europe’s top competition once again.

Borussia Dortmund fans march through Newcastle city centre on their way to St James Park. | Jason Button

The club last played in Europe in the 2023-24 season when PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan fans were welcomed to the city which saw bars and hotels full, as well as amazing marches from organised fangroups for Champions League fixtures.

Stephen Patterson, Chief Executive of NE1 Ltd, Business Improvement District company for Newcastle city centre is excited by the development, saying: “What a monumental day and a phenomenal time to be a Geordie.

“History was made with that sublime 2-1 scoreline, and the impact of the long-awaited win will be felt for decades. Newcastle United Football Club is literally and metaphorically the beating heart of this proud city.”

“No superlatives can adequately describe how Newcastle is feeling today – even those who aren’t ardent football supporters will feel the joy and reap the benefits alongside the Toon faithful with all the accolades, celebrations and benefits this monumental win will bring to the city.

“As Carabao Cup winners, we are guaranteed our place in Europe, fixtures that will welcome tens of thousands of away supporters into our city and boost our economy by millions.

“We will roll out the famous black and white welcome to these visiting teams in time but for now, it is time to celebrate and to issue our hearty congratulations and thanks to Eddie Howe, Dan Burn, Alexander Isak and all those magnificent players.”

