Check out 10 of the best autumn and Halloween displays in South Tyneside

A range of businesses and homes in South Tyneside have embraced everything autumn has to offer by creating some eye-catching displays.

By Sophie Brownson
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 3:59 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 11:45 am

From pumpkins to spiders – business owners and residents in South Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn have gone all out to celebrate the season. And we have sent our photographer out to capture some of the very best displays and decorations in the borough. Do you know of any more displays that should be featured? Share your snaps with us by emailing gazette.news@jpimedia.co.uk or drop us a message on the Shields Gazette Facebook and Twitter.

1. Westoe Florist

Westoe Florist in South Shields has created a bright and cheerful autumn display.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Pretty Whitburn home

A pretty house in Whitburn has taken the time to decorate for the autumn season.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Minchella's

Customers at the Minchella & Co on Sea Road, South Shields, are treated to this impressive Halloween themed window display, which features pumpkins and autumn leaves in the windows.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Jan Watters Florist

Autumn decorations brighten the windows of Jan Watters Florist in Cleadon.

Photo: Stu Norton

