Check out 10 of the best autumn and Halloween displays in South Tyneside

From pumpkins to spiders – business owners and residents in South Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn have gone all out to celebrate the season. And we have sent our photographer out to capture some of the very best displays and decorations in the borough. Do you know of any more displays that should be featured? Share your snaps with us by emailing gazette.news@jpimedia.co.uk or drop us a message on the Shields Gazette Facebook and Twitter.