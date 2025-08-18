Cloud technology fuels £1.2 billion growth for North East economy

Businesses in North East that use cloud computing contributed £1.2 billion to the regional economy over a 12-month period1, according to a study from Public First on behalf of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The study, based on a survey of over 2,000 senior business decision-makers, shows that cloud technology is a key driver of economic growth and digital transformation across North East.

The study also reveals that an even greater adoption of cloud and AI technology could generate an additional £1 billion for the North East economy.

Cloud computing is the on-demand delivery of IT resources over the internet with pay-as-you-go pricing. Instead of buying, owning, and maintaining physical data centres and servers, customers can access technology services, such as compute power, storage, and databases, on an as-needed basis from companies like AWS. This flexibility helps businesses reduce costs, boost productivity, and drive innovation, making cloud computing a key enabler of digital transformation.

The research shows that two thirds (66%) of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in North East currently utilise cloud computing, while a further one in three (32%) SMBs have implemented Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to enhance their operations.

In addition to economic benefits, the research also shows that cloud technology presents a significant opportunity for workforce upskilling.

Just one in four (23%) businesses in North East are currently considered digital leaders — who proactively use technology to deliver results and improvement to an organisation.

To help boost the number of digital leaders in North East and across the UK, AWS has launched learning and skills programmes including AWS Educate, AWS Academy, AWS re/Start and AWS Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance. AWS has also launched free trainings via AWS Skill Builder, a digital learning experience that allows anyone with an internet connection and a desire to learn to access over 500 free, on-demand courses in 17 different languages.

Phil Le-Brun, Director, Enterprise Strategy at AWS added:

“We are proud to support organisations in North East on their digital transformation journey. Cloud computing and AI are powerful tools that enable companies to innovate and stay competitive in their sectors as well as drive economic growth. We look forward to supporting the increasing number of businesses in North East who are embracing cloud technology to fuel their growth.”

To read the full report, click here.