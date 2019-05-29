Community's praise for rescue of historic South Shields building - but this is what you want to see done with it

Plans to convert an iconic building in South Shields have been welcomed by residents.

Dozens of Gazette readers have been sharing their views on the proposals, which would see the former home of retail chain Hintons, on Fowler Street, transformed into offices.



But while there is praise for the news that the vacant building is to be rescued, a number of people in the South Tyneside community have called for something different to be done with the building.

Suggestions include a shop, tea room or something to bring more visitors to South Shields.

Many others have just welcomed the announcement that the Hintons building, which retains many of its original architectural features, will be brought back into use.

The proposals also revealed that the vuilding is set for repairs, a new two-storey extension, new lift shaft and other associated external works.

Fowler Street pictured in 1981.

Here's how you reacted to the plans on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Chelsie Jade Boyack: "It’s a beautiful building and I’m so glad it’s not being knocked down. Offices wouldn’t have been my first choice but I’m glad it will be looked after and renovated."

Angela Bramley: "Great, more empty offices. Shop area would make a fab tea room."

Oliver Wallhead: "Great to hear the building is going to be saved and that potentially another business will be coming to the area. I look forward to seeing how it turns out."

Tracy Tooley: "Why offices! It’s such a beautiful building. There are office spaces up by the town hall which seem empty. Could be put to better use."

Craig Lister: "Just passed it yesterday and said to myself I wish they would do something with this building. But an office? I was hoping for a shop."

Angela Harrison: "Great idea in a fab location. Better to revamp and re-use than just knock it down."

Steve Hedley: "Great to hear they are keeping some of the older buildings and renovating rather than demolishing."

Related content: Historic Hintons building in South Shields set for new lease of life under new plans



Ste Dixon: "It's a great re-use of a building with character. Shopping is changing. I'm thinking we'll end up with hubs for shopping as it's looking like everywhere can't sustain shops and I think South Shields is one of those places. There's so much competition on the door step. Not everywhere can survive in my eyes."

Nikola Hunter: "Great to see it's not completely going to waste and it'll serve a purpose for a business. However, I don't see this helping bring visitors or trade into the town."

Angela Knowles: "Not a good move for a dying shopping centre."

Kerry Douglass: "There’s an empty office building on Westoe Road that used to be the tax office. They can’t rent that out so what hope is there for this."

Anthony Fyall: "At least it’s going to be renovated. Retail is dying, need to look at alternative uses for buildings especially those on the outskirts of towns."

Donna Watson: "Glad its going to be used again rather than sitting derelict."