Concerns 'levelling-up' funding delays are holding up moving South Tyneside College to South Shields town centre

There have been reports that Boris Johnson’s flagship £220million levelling-up strategy is yet to be allocated to local authorities in some of the most deprived areas across the UK.

Ministers had promised to release the funds, which include £20million designated for South Tyneside, by July 2021.

Political leaders in the borough (Jarrow MP, Kate Osborne, left, and Emma Lewell-Buck, the MP for South Shields) said Boris Johnon's levelling up pledges for the area were nothing more than 'empty rhetoric'.

The borough is also waiting on the outcome of a separate £3million funding bid concerning the UK Community Renewal Fund – which was launched in March 2021 to replace EU regional funding lost after the UK left the European bloc.

South Tyneside Council told The Gazette the funding would be necessary in order to allow a number of key infrastructure projects in the local area to go ahead.

A spokesperson for the borough council said: “We are awaiting a decision on our £20million Levelling Up Fund bid, to support plans to relocate South Tyneside College into South Shields town centre.

“The proposals have the potential to bring thousands of people into the town centre, boosting the local economy and creating a vibrant, sustainable future for the town and the wider borough.

The planned relocation of South Tyneside College to South Shields town centre is dependent on the allocation of the delayed 'levelling up' funds, the borough council said.

“This would support the delivery of a number of council priorities, including creating the conditions for recovery and investment, supporting town centres, and investing in our natural and built environment.

“We also submitted a shortlist of 11 projects across skills, health, business support and culture to the Government’s Community Renewal Fund, and are awaiting the outcome.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “Bids are currently being assessed, and the outcomes will be announced shortly.”

Borough MPs have underlined what they say is a stark gap between Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s levelling up rhetoric and the current funding settlement for South Tyneside on the ground, in light of the reported delay.

"Like the ‘Northern Powerhouse’ before it, the whole ‘Levelling Up’ agenda is simply an empty phrase,” said Emma Lewell-Buck, the MP for South Shields.

"This Government have never had any intention to deliver for communities like ours. It is a Government led by empty slogans and political posturing.”

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne, meanwhile, said the investment promises fell far short of the resources stripped from her constituency through ‘years of neglect and underfunding’.

She said: “The Government like to talk about ‘levelling up’ but the North East has been left behind for over a decade by successive Tory Governments.

“If they are serious about ‘levelling up’ we need real investment, in housing, in green sustainable jobs, in training, in health care etc, not just empty rhetoric.

“The ‘levelling up’ fund, when or if it is received by constituencies like Jarrow is welcome, but it alone, is not enough to make up for years of neglect and by years of underfunding our local authorities.”

