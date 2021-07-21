The offer means that up to three children, aged 11 and under, can travel for free all day, every day – making family trips out across the region even more affordable.

Nexus first introduced the offer for weekends in January last year as part of the celebrations to mark Metro’s 40th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children aged up to 11-years-old can now travel for free on both the Tyne and Wear Metro and Shields Ferry with an accompanying paying adult.

The Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, highlighted that it has been a tough year and that the company wants to help families make the most of their time together.

He said: “We are always looking at how to give our customers the best possible value for money, and offering free travel to children gives families a fantastic opportunity to revisit their favourite places or explore new ones in an extremely affordable way.

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone, and the thought of some freedom and adventure is very appealing.

“We want to help families make the most of their time together and enjoy some fantastic attractions right on our doorstep for less with Metro.

"Take The Kids For Free is the biggest change we have ever made in our offer to customers, but now is the right time to welcome a new generation to Metro, and make it easy and simple to travel on clean, green public transport.

The fare-paying adult must be aged 18 or over and in possession of a valid ticket or validated smartcard to take advantage of the offer – with the accompanying children not needing tickets.

For more details on the offer and to see which adult tickets are valid, click here.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.