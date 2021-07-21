Children to travel for free on both Tyne and Wear Metro and Shields Ferry
Travel operator Nexus have announced that children can now travel for free on both the Tyne and Wear Metro and Shields Ferry when accompanied by a fare paying adult.
The offer means that up to three children, aged 11 and under, can travel for free all day, every day – making family trips out across the region even more affordable.
Nexus first introduced the offer for weekends in January last year as part of the celebrations to mark Metro’s 40th anniversary.
Now as Covid-19 restrictions lift across England, the travel operator has permanently extended the offer so both Metro and Ferry travel is more affordable at a time when people are keen to get back out and about.
The Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, highlighted that it has been a tough year and that the company wants to help families make the most of their time together.
He said: “We are always looking at how to give our customers the best possible value for money, and offering free travel to children gives families a fantastic opportunity to revisit their favourite places or explore new ones in an extremely affordable way.
“It’s been a difficult year for everyone, and the thought of some freedom and adventure is very appealing.
“We want to help families make the most of their time together and enjoy some fantastic attractions right on our doorstep for less with Metro.
"Take The Kids For Free is the biggest change we have ever made in our offer to customers, but now is the right time to welcome a new generation to Metro, and make it easy and simple to travel on clean, green public transport.
"I hope this helps make Metro part of everyday life for kids for many years to come and brings families back to our town and city centres, and our leisure attractions."
The fare-paying adult must be aged 18 or over and in possession of a valid ticket or validated smartcard to take advantage of the offer – with the accompanying children not needing tickets.
For more details on the offer and to see which adult tickets are valid, click here.