Customs House cancels Christmas pantomime after two cast members test positive for Covid
The Customs House have cancelled all of today’s Rapunzel shows after two members of the cast test positive for Covid-19.
The Customs House in South Shields has announced that all its Rapunzel Christmas pantomime shows set to take place on Tuesday, December 21, are cancelled following positive Covid-19 tests.
It is reported that two members of the cast have tested positive for the illness, leading to the decision to cancel today’s performances.
Customs House executive director, Ray Spencer MBE, has apologised to families on Twitter for the cancellation of the shows.
He said: “Nobody wants to upset families and certainly never want to disappoint a child at Christmas but with two cast members testing positive we must cancel all today’s Rapunzel shows.
“I am very very sorry. We will update later today. Full refunds are available.”
Members of the public who had tickets for the pantomime on December 21 are asked not to contact the ticket office and should wait to be contacted by the venue.
A statement from the Customs House reads: “We regret to inform you that due to cast illness all of today’s shows for Rapunzel have been cancelled.
“Refunds will be processed automatically. We politely request that you do not contact the box office, we will contact all customers who had booked with us for today.
"We are currently assessing the situation regarding the rest of our shows and will make an announcement as soon as possible.
"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused."