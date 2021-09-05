These are the best places in South Tyneside for takeaway pizza according to Google reviews.

Fancy a takeaway? These are the best rated places for takeaway pizza in South Tyneside according to reviews on Google.

By Ryan Smith
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 9:00 am

The list features a mixture of traditional takeaways and restaurants spread across the borough with plenty of variety on offer.

Here are eight of the best places for takeaway pizza in South Tyneside, according to Google ratings (minimum 70 reviews).

Let us know your favourite venue for a takeaway pizza in South Tyneside!

1. Italianish

Italianish on Ocean Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 133 reviews.

2. Frydays Fish Bar and Grill

Frydays Fish Bar and Grill on Smithy Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 251 reviews.

3. Mambo's Express

Mambo's Express on St Hilda Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 112 reviews.

4. Mambo Wine and Dine

Mambo Wine and Dine on Winchester Street in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 574 reviews.

