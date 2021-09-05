The list features a mixture of traditional takeaways and restaurants spread across the borough with plenty of variety on offer.
Here are eight of the best places for takeaway pizza in South Tyneside, according to Google ratings (minimum 70 reviews).
Let us know your favourite venue for a takeaway pizza in South Tyneside!
1. Italianish
Italianish on Ocean Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 133 reviews.
2. Frydays Fish Bar and Grill
Frydays Fish Bar and Grill on Smithy Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 251 reviews.
3. Mambo's Express
Mambo's Express on St Hilda Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 112 reviews.
4. Mambo Wine and Dine
Mambo Wine and Dine on Winchester Street in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 574 reviews.
