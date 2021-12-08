This weekend (Friday, December 10 to Sunday, December 12) the park will play host to a string of live musicians and children will have the chance to meet some of their favourite characters.

Anyone visiting on Friday night can enjoy a performance from singer-songwriter Lloyd Joyce at the festival bar, which is home to a number of fire pits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winter wonderland and ice rink at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

Newcastle-based David Stoker will take to the stage on the following day to perform a range of indie, pop and rock covers from 5pm to 7pm, while singer Andrew Usher – who also plays the saxophone and the guitar – will close the weekend’s performances on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm.

Michael Sheeran, operator at Ocean Beach, believes the event ticks all the boxes and has expressed his delight at being able to welcome local musicians to the park.

He said: “We have some fantastic seasonal attractions and entertainment at the Winter Wonderland and it’s amazing to see the park all dressed for Christmas.

“We’re delighted to be hosting some superb musicians to entertain those paying us a visit this weekend and I have no doubt they’ll put on an excellent show.

“And with ice skating and plenty of rides to keep children entertained, we hope a visit from some of their favourite characters will be the cherry on top of the cake.”

Bosses have advised that booking in advance is recommended for the ice rink, with slots costing £9 for adults and children aged 13 and over, £7 for children aged over 3 and family tickets are available at £27 for two adults and two children.

For more information, or to book, visit www.oceanbeach.co.uk.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.