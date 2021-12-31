Enjoy seeing in 2022, whatever you’re doing. A very happy new year from all of us here at the Gazette. These are the pubs we managed to contact.

Albion Gin & Ale House on Walter Street, Jarrow. 11am – 11pm.

Ben Lomond on Grange Road West, Jarrow town centre 10am – 1am

Cock Crow Inn on Mill Lane, Hebburn. 12pm – 9pm.

Dougie’s Tavern on Blackett Street, Hebburn. 11am – 12.30am.

Greyhound Inn on Hedworth Lane. 11am – 11.30pm

Lakeside Inn in Hebburn. 12pm – 12am.

The Longship on Ushaw Road, Hebburn. 11am – 11pm

The Lord Nelson on Monkton Lane, Jarrow. 11am – 11pm.

The Prince of Wales on Calf Close Lane. 10am – 11pm.

Red Hackle on Perth Avenue, Scotch Estate, Jarrow. 11am – 11pm.

