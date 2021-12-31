Jarrow and Hebburn pub opening hours for New Year's Day 2022

If you haven’t overdone it on New Year’s Eve you may be interested to know that the following Jarrow and Hebburn pubs are open on Saturday, January 1 at the times shown.

By Tony Gillan
Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:07 am

Enjoy seeing in 2022, whatever you’re doing. A very happy new year from all of us here at the Gazette. These are the pubs we managed to contact.

Albion Gin & Ale House on Walter Street, Jarrow. 11am – 11pm.

Ben Lomond on Grange Road West, Jarrow town centre 10am – 1am

Cock Crow Inn on Mill Lane, Hebburn. 12pm – 9pm.

Dougie’s Tavern on Blackett Street, Hebburn. 11am – 12.30am.

Greyhound Inn on Hedworth Lane. 11am – 11.30pm

Lakeside Inn in Hebburn. 12pm – 12am.

The Longship on Ushaw Road, Hebburn. 11am – 11pm

The Lord Nelson on Monkton Lane, Jarrow. 11am – 11pm.

The Prince of Wales on Calf Close Lane. 10am – 11pm.

Red Hackle on Perth Avenue, Scotch Estate, Jarrow. 11am – 11pm.

