Jet2 offers more flights from Newcastle Airport to Croatia after the country was added to the green travel list

The Government made the travel list changes yesterday (Wednesday, July 14) with Jet2 com and Jet2holidays wasting no time in added extra flights to Croatia from Newcastle Airport on the back of the decision.

It means that anyone arriving in the UK from Croatia will not have to quarantine upon their return.

He said: “If customers have been fully vaccinated, yesterday’s announcement changes nothing whatsoever.

“These customers can continue to enjoy, or look forward to enjoying, quarantine-free flights and holidays from Newcastle Airport to any destination on the Green or Amber List this summer.

"From the demand we are seeing this is most certainly the case, with local holidaymakers looking to enjoy the benefits of the successful vaccination programme by getting away to the sunshine.

"That said, as restrictions across the UK continue to be eased and ‘VIPs’ travel carte-blanche, it is still unfair that hardworking customers and families continue to be judged by a different and stricter set of rules when it comes to taking their well-deserved holidays.

"We know what huge demand there is for green list destinations, so we have made an immediate decision to add more flying from Newcastle Airport to Dubrovnik this summer.”

Jet2.com have said that any customers who have not been fully-vaccinated and who are due to travel up to and including August 11 to any destination that is currently on the Amber List can cancel their booking with a full refund or amend their booking fee-free.

All affected customers will have their booking cancelled and issued a full refund.

If you require any further information, or wish to book a trip, then you can visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

