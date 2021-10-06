Kennedy's pub able to stay open despite torrential rain causing flooding at Tyne Dock
A South Shields pub managed to stay open despite heavy flooding which saw a canoeist paddling down the street outside!
Heavy rainfall caused problems across the borough on Tuesday, October 5, with Tyne Dock particularly affected.
The flooding was so bad, that Gazette photographer Stu Norton had captured a canoeist padding across the A194 outside of Kennedy’s pub.
Despite the disruption, the pub confirmed on Tuesday evening that it has been unaffected by the flooding and remained open as usual to members of the public.
Staff revealed that their flood doors and police closing the road have prevented any disruption.
A member of staff commented: “We are fine and open as usual. Our flood doors supplied by Northumbrian Water held out.
“Our only concern was the cars and trucks driving up Thornton Ave making waves and smashing against the door causing leakage at the seals.
"We phoned the police who closed the road of for us. Let's hope the rain gives us a break."