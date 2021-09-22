The event will take place at South Shields Market.

A variety of street food sellers will set up in the Market Square, which will be transformed into a mini festival complete with a performance area for family-friendly entertainment.

The event – FEAST – is taking place on Friday and Saturday September 24 and 25 September from 12noon to 8pm.

Organisers say there will be an ‘array of amazing street food vendors serving tasty treats’, ranging from Armenian dishes and German sausages to artisan Greek and authentic Caribbean cooking.

Vendors confirmed for the event include Phi Pie, El Paladar and R Place Coffee and Donuts among many more.

There will also be entertainment from talented musicians including Jen Cherene Duo, Taylor Payne and James Asker to name a few.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “We are very much looking forward to hosting this two-day event this weekend, giving friends and families a chance to enjoy some quality food and great entertainment all in the scenic surroundings of our traditional market square.

“FEAST also complements the fantastic range of food and drink businesses we have locally while offering visitors the chance to try something new.

"The Market will also be running on both days, so when visitors are not enjoying the food and entertainment on offer, they can grab some real bargains from our market traders.”

She added: “FEAST is the first street food event of this type to be staged in the Market Square and is just one of the ways we are working to support businesses to recover from the pandemic.

“By making our town and village centres more welcoming and attractive to visitors and creating new experiences for them to enjoy, we hope that people will see all the great things we have to offer and keep coming back.”

FEAST is being funded through the Government’s Welcome Back Fund – an extension of the Reopening of the High Streets Safely Fund.

Cllr Dixon said it is also a pilot for further events in South Tyneside which contribute to one of the council’s key priorities of supporting town centres, villages, high streets and hospitality.

South Shields Market runs every Friday and Saturday, from 9am to 3pm, weather permitting.

For more information visit www.southshieldsmarket.co.uk