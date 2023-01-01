News you can trust since 1849
Shields Gazette subscriptions: Half-price saving on Gazette subscriptions in January sale - how to sign up

The new year is a great time to make a saving and we are here to help you make the most of your Shields Gazette in 2023.

By Debra Fox
6 minutes ago - 1 min read

Kick-start the new year with some money off and treat yourself to an annual digital subscription to the Gazette in our January sale, giving you six months for free! Enjoy unlimited access to the stories on our website with fewer ads, as well as more great benefits including interactive puzzles, bespoke email newsletters and offers in our Subscriber Hub. Trusted, local news is more important than ever - and your Gazette is here to deliver for communities across South Tyneside.

Visit our Subscriptions page here and use discount code January50 at check-out when you buy an annual digital subscription to make a half-price saving.

Enjoy all your Gazette has to offer in 2023 for the great price of just £37.45. That's around 10p a day for the whole year!

Make a 50% saving on our annual subscriptions before the end of January.
Offer expires on January 31 - view our full terms and conditions online here.