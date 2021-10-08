Sharon Flaherty has been honoured at the North East Beauty Awards 2021.

Sharon Flaherty started out more than six years ago working as a mobile technician before setting up her first premises.

Since then she has moved into a larger premises, at the Aurora salon in Simonside, which now houses not only her own company, SN Nails, but offers space to three self-employed businesswomen.

Sharon also branched out to set up Revolved Wedding Gowns from the premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon Flaherty has been honoured at the North East Beauty Awards 2021.

Now she has been honoured at The North East Beauty Awards 2021, where she won 5* Nail Salon of the Year.

"Winning this award means the world to me,” said Sharon.

"I have strived to create a friendly, relaxed environment for clients whilst still providing a high standard of work using quality, professional products.

"Receiving this recognition makes me so proud, and also very humble, with the support of my family, friends and amazing clients I am able to spend every day living my dream.

Sharon Flaherty has been honoured at the North East Beauty Awards 2021.

"Thank you to each and every person who has supported me over the last six-and-a-half years. I look forward to seeing what the future brings.”

The awards saw more than 200 of beauty professionals from across the country gather at The Grand Hotel Gosforth Park Newcastle to celebrate their success on Sunday October 3.

It was the third time the North East Beauty Industry Awards took place, with organisers saying they provided a platform ‘to acknowledge everyone that works tirelessly to keep us looking stunning’.

The awards showcased doctors, dentists, aesthetic clinics, hair and beauty teams and spas among other that deserve their place among the top due to their passion for the beauty industry and dedication to excellence.

A spokesperson for The North East Beauty Industry Awards, said: “The beauty sector plays a vital role in the country’s economy and enhances the local community by employing hundreds of staff.

“The Awards showcased those who promote excellence, set the trends and turn any dream look into reality.

"These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their achievements and we hope that they will keep up their amazing work.”