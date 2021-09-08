South Shields Market Place set to be transformed into an open-air cinema in latest plans for town centre
A free outdoor cinema is set to come to South Shields this weekend with the aim of creating a new experience for shoppers.
The Stay, Shop and Play event will take place between 9am and 4pm in South Shields Market Place on Saturday, September 11.
The event will see seating laid out on a pop-up green space where families can pull a deck chair and enjoy a free movie on a large LED screen a the outdoor cinema.
There will also be a range of outdoor games for families to play, including giant Jenga, Connect 4 and Snakes and Ladders.
Children will be able to go on small rides and the South Shields Market will also be open throughout the day.
South Tyneside Council’s Corporate Director for Regeneration and Environment, George Mansbridge, hopes that the event will create a buzz among shoppers and encourage visitors to the high street to spend a little longer in the area while shopping.
He said: “We are incredibly excited to bring this new attraction to South Shields Town Centre for visitors to enjoy this weekend.
“As a first for the Market Place, it is set to create a real buzz, bringing some colour and vibrancy to the town centre and hopefully encouraging visitors to stay a little longer while going about their shopping.
“It’s also a great way for people to enjoy some family fun together while supporting our town centre businesses and Market traders, with the opportunity to grab a coffee from one of the town’s cafes, watch a family-friendly movie in the Market Place, get competitive over a giant board game and shop local. We hope everyone who comes along has a fantastic time.”
The pilot event has been arranged by South Tyneside Council, who are working in partnership with local businesses – with funding coming through the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, which is an extension of the Reopening of the High Streets Safely Fund.
George added: “We are working really hard to welcome people back to our town and village centres and give businesses a boost after what has been an extremely difficult and challenging year due to the pandemic.
“Our local traders have been a lifeline for many during the height of the pandemic, providing food and other essential items, so it is important we support them on the road to recovery.
“Making our high streets more welcoming and attractive to visitors is also one of the ways we are delivering on our core priority of investing in our town centres, high streets, villages and hospitality.”
As well as the Stay, Shop and Play event, the council is holding the FEAST street food festival on September 24 and 25, featuring a range of quality food and drink vendors and a small performance area for entertainment in the scenic surroundings of the traditional market square.
Other improvements include new eye-catching banners, flower baskets and planters adding a splash of colour across the town centre area.
For further information about the Stay, Shop and Play event, visit www.southshieldsmarket.co.uk.