South Shields singer brings improved Elf Delivery service back to South Tyneside

Louise Crosby, 24, joined the Elf Delivery service last year after she lost all her work in the arts and culture sector when venues were forced to close due to Covid restrictions.

Due to Covid restrictions being eased this year, the service, which is delivered through Jennifer’s company Evoke Entertainment, means families can hire an ‘Elf’ to perform either on their doorstep or inside their homes.

Louise Crosby as Sugarplum.

Each elf will put on a performance, use props and even bring gifts for the children who they are bringing festive joy too.

Louise, who lives in Chichester and performs as Sugarplum, said: “We’re back however this time we are offering both indoor visits or socially distanced visits on the doorstep like we did last year meaning parents can choose what they want.

"We’ve also advanced the costumes, upgraded the props – basically everything is better and we want to continue making it better every year.

The Elf Delivery service will offer both indoor and outdoor visits.

"This year we’re also able to hire out elves for things like parties so it is much better this time round.

"Despite the restrictions, last year was amazing to see children’s faces light up but it was also really rewarding for all of us to be able to bring that joy.

Prices for the Elf Delivery service start from £60. For more information visit https://www.evokeents.com/, email [email protected] or call: 073871 90145.

