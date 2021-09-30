The Victorian Pantry at South Shields Museum is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The Victorian Pantry has occupied a cosy corner of South Shields Museum & Art Gallery for almost a decade, and is celebrating its special anniversary on Monday, October 4.

The Victorian-themed tea room aims to re-create the era which inspired one of South Tyneside’s most famous daughters, Catherine Cookson.

Bosses say the tea room is a popular destination due to its ‘unique theme, delicious homemade cakes, savoury treats’.

To mark the anniversary, tea room owner Carol Harrison has invited local re-enactment group the Time Bandits to appear at the museum in full Victorian costume to offer the tea room’s signature homemade cakes to visitors.

There will also be a selection of special offers available on the day.

Carol said: “I am so excited to celebrate this upcoming anniversary with the customers and museum visitors who have supported me and my small business over these last 10 years.”

Museum manager Geoff Woodward praised the important role the tea room played in the museum

“The Victorian Pantry officially opened on 4 October 2011, and 10 years on it is still very popular with local people as well as people visiting South Shields,” he said.

"It’s a really important element of the visitor experience at the museum and we’re looking forward to celebrating this special anniversary.”

The Time Bandits will be at the museum from 11am – 3pm on Monday.

The Victorian Pantry Tea Room is open Monday to Saturday during museum opening hours.

To find out more about South Shields Museum & Art Gallery and the Victorian Pantry visit https://southshieldsmuseum.org.uk/