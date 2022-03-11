Shields Gazette Mother's Day offer: Subscribe and get Mother's Day sorted with our exclusive offer

Start your Shields Gazette subscription today for just £1 – and receive an exclusive offer as the perfect gift for Mother’s Day!

By Debra Fox
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:27 pm

We want to help our readers pamper the special ladies in their lives this Mother's Day.

So if you sign up to a Shields Gazette subscription before the end of March, you can get a trio of luxury beauty products worth £70 for only £14.99 – including free postage and packaging.

Read More

Read More
How to sign up for the Shields Gazette's newsletters and get our stories deliver...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

This is an exclusive subscriber-only offer, featuring products from L’Occitane, Percy & Reed and Gatineau.

With your new Gazette subscription, you can enjoy unlimited access to the website with 70% fewer ads, access to interactive daily puzzles and a curated selection of subscriber-only discounts and giveaways from our partners.

Make the most of what our journalists have to offer and begin your subscription journey today.

For further details, and to sign up for your subscription, visit our website here.

Subscribe and get Mother's Day sorted with your Shields Gazette.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Shields GazetteSouth Tyneside