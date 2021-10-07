The 23 South Tyneside premises awarded four or five star food hygiene ratings since July

Food Hygiene Rating inspectors have awarded these South Tyneside establishments four and five star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the premises in South Tyneside that were awarded a four or five food hygiene rating in July, August and September.

All of the ratings were taken from ratings.food.gov.uk on Wednesday, October 6.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order.

NE32:

Mariellie's, 5-7 Grange Road, Jarrow, NE32 3JY – rated four on July 16, 2021.

The Red Hackle, Perth Avenue, Jarrow, NE32 4HT – rated four on July 9, 2021.

Hedworth Fruit Shop, 41 Fellgate Avenue, Jarrow, NE32 4LZ – rated four on July 28, 2021.

NE33:

Quasar, South Shields Sea Road, South Shields, NE33 2LD – rated five on August 16, 2021.

BT South Shields Harton Quay, 1 Harton Quay, South Shields, NE33 1SJ – rated five on September 14, 2021.

Cafe 42, 24 Chapter Row, South Shields, NE33 1BN – rated five on August 5, 2021.

Cafe @ the Word, 45 Market Place, South Shields, NE33 IJF – rated five on September 3, 2021.

Cafe at the House, 134 Laygate, South Shields, NE33 4JD – rated five on September 3, 2021.

Jumbo Jim, 2 Garwood Street, South Shields, NE33 5AG – rated five on August 2, 2021.

Momo's, 50A Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 4DZ – rated five on July 29, 2021.

STyneside Indoor Bowls & Social Club, 1 Horsley Hill Road, South Shields, NE33 3HE – rated five on September 23, 2021.

Hot Bitez, 63 Westoe Road, South Shields, NE33 4LU – rated five on July 27, 2021.

Raads Take-away, 8 Imeary Street, South Shields, NE33 4EG – rated five on September 10, 2021.

Tasty Bites, 26 Horsley Hill Square, South Shields, NE34 7HQ – rated five on July 2, 2021.

The Corner Deli, 214A South Frederick Street, South Shields, NE33 5HL – rated four on July 2, 2021.

Hungry Jo's, 71 Fowler Street, South Shields, NE33 1NT – rated four on July 21, 2021.

Gators Diner, 12-13 Queen Street, South Shields, NE33 1HW – rated four on August 2, 2021.

Chicken N Grill, 3 Denmark Centre, Fowler Street, South Shields, NE33 2LR – rated four on August 12, 2021.

NE34:

Caffe Mio, 299 Sunderland Road, South Shields, NE34 6RB – rated five on July 15, 2021.

Red Star Chop Suey House, 121 Marsden Road, South Shields, NE34 6RH – rated four on July 30, 2021.

Crown Bingo And Social Club, Hudson Street, South Shields, NE34 0AG – rated four on August 20, 2021.

St Mark & St Cuthbert's Church, Quarry Lane, South Shields, NE34 7NP – rated four on August 19, 2021.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.