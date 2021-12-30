The takeaways in South Tyneside that got you through 2021 - as chosen by the Gazette readers

We all have those nights when you just can’t be bothered to cook, after all. But now you have to decide which cuisine to choose!

As we come to the end of another year, we asked the Gazette readers to shout out their favourite takeaways across South Tyneside.

After a months-long lockdown at the start of 2021 and ever-changing Covid restrictions, we’ve all succumbed to an order-in at some point to get us through.

If you fancy a treat this evening, why not plump for somewhere new – or an old favourite – with one of these.

Here are some of the readers’ choices. Click here to add your own to our Facebook post.

Abbey’s, Stanhope Road – recommended by Pat Brennan and Michelle Ord

The readers have been shouting out their favourite takeaways - will you be ordering a meal for New Year's Eve?

Abbey’s Hebburn, Ann Road – recommended by David Bolam and Sonia Eskdale

Burger Bar, Mile End Road – recommended by Alan Phuphalee and Kelly Watson

Chennai Central, Boldon Lane – recommended by Vicki Robe, Corinna Roche and Lindsay Young

The Crown, Ocean Road – recommended by Helen Carr and Karly Rivers

The Curry Centre, Ocean Road – recommended by Sharon Bell, Wendy Burrell, Ryan Carr, Howard Dunn, Evaline Morston and Beth Petersen

Donatello’s, Fowler Street - recommended by Angela Burness and Micky Miff

Guy’s Chinese Takeaway, Green Lane - recommended by Michelle Wall and Kris Wallace

Masterchef, New Green Street – recommended by Lianne Moutrey, Michael Ridley, Heather Watt, Stephen Wilson and Naomi Wilkinson

Mumbai Emperor, Stanhope Road – recommended by Tracey Blom and Urai Phuphalee Reed

Ocean Pearl, Prince Edward Road – recommended by Mary Brown, Fiona Jeneson, Vanessa Jones, Brenda Leggett, Jonny Ramanayake, Craig Thwaites and Dot Wilson-Newcombe

Peking Paradise, Frederick Street – recommended by Ray Bell, Vicky Chisholm, Howard Dunn, Karly Rivers and Lindsay Young

Rostami’s, Ocean Road – recommended by Gavain Allon, Vicky Chisholm, Chris Gary Parvia, Louise Porter, Kerry Steele, Michelle Wall, Lisa Wann and Stephen Wilson

Silver Star, Imeary Street – recommended by Tracy Blom, Ryan Carr and Caroline Marie Codling

Spice Station, Prince Edward Road – recommended by Debbie Brennan, Kate Crookston, Dawn Hassen and Shirley Watson

Tasty Duck, Stanhope Road – recommended by Robbie Mac and Michelle Whale

