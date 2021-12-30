The takeaways in South Tyneside that got you through 2021 - as chosen by the Gazette readers
Are you planning to wave goodbye to 2021 with a takeaway for your New Year’s Eve tea?
We all have those nights when you just can’t be bothered to cook, after all. But now you have to decide which cuisine to choose!
As we come to the end of another year, we asked the Gazette readers to shout out their favourite takeaways across South Tyneside.
After a months-long lockdown at the start of 2021 and ever-changing Covid restrictions, we’ve all succumbed to an order-in at some point to get us through.
If you fancy a treat this evening, why not plump for somewhere new – or an old favourite – with one of these.
Here are some of the readers’ choices. Click here to add your own to our Facebook post.
Abbey’s, Stanhope Road – recommended by Pat Brennan and Michelle Ord
Abbey’s Hebburn, Ann Road – recommended by David Bolam and Sonia Eskdale
Burger Bar, Mile End Road – recommended by Alan Phuphalee and Kelly Watson
Chennai Central, Boldon Lane – recommended by Vicki Robe, Corinna Roche and Lindsay Young
The Crown, Ocean Road – recommended by Helen Carr and Karly Rivers
The Curry Centre, Ocean Road – recommended by Sharon Bell, Wendy Burrell, Ryan Carr, Howard Dunn, Evaline Morston and Beth Petersen
Donatello’s, Fowler Street - recommended by Angela Burness and Micky Miff
Guy’s Chinese Takeaway, Green Lane - recommended by Michelle Wall and Kris Wallace
Masterchef, New Green Street – recommended by Lianne Moutrey, Michael Ridley, Heather Watt, Stephen Wilson and Naomi Wilkinson
Mumbai Emperor, Stanhope Road – recommended by Tracey Blom and Urai Phuphalee Reed
Ocean Pearl, Prince Edward Road – recommended by Mary Brown, Fiona Jeneson, Vanessa Jones, Brenda Leggett, Jonny Ramanayake, Craig Thwaites and Dot Wilson-Newcombe
Peking Paradise, Frederick Street – recommended by Ray Bell, Vicky Chisholm, Howard Dunn, Karly Rivers and Lindsay Young
Rostami’s, Ocean Road – recommended by Gavain Allon, Vicky Chisholm, Chris Gary Parvia, Louise Porter, Kerry Steele, Michelle Wall, Lisa Wann and Stephen Wilson
Silver Star, Imeary Street – recommended by Tracy Blom, Ryan Carr and Caroline Marie Codling
Spice Station, Prince Edward Road – recommended by Debbie Brennan, Kate Crookston, Dawn Hassen and Shirley Watson
Tasty Duck, Stanhope Road – recommended by Robbie Mac and Michelle Whale