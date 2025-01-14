Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Passengers can now grab millions of train tickets at half price as part of the Department for Transport's (DfT) huge annual rail sale.

From January 14 to 20, selected advance and off-peak fares will be available at discounts of up to 50% for travel between January 17 and March 31, 2025.

This year’s sale includes thousands of popular routes across most UK train operators, such as Transport for Wales and ScotRail, offering discounted journeys that span the entire country.

For instance, passengers in Liverpool can travel to London for as little as £7, a trip from Preston to Edinburgh could cost just £8.40, and a ticket from Nottingham to Manchester might be under £10.

The yearly initiative aims to encourage more people to use the rail network for leisure, work, or visiting loved ones.

The discounted fares make train travel more accessible and affordable, giving passengers the chance to explore new destinations or revisit old favourites without breaking the bank.

But these offers are only available for a limited time, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly due to high demand. As such, passengers are encouraged to book early to avoid missing out on these significant savings.

Secretary of State, Heidi Alexander, said: “I’m launching the biggest ever rail sale so more passengers can get big discounts on train tickets to visit destinations across the country.

“Whether you’re planning a getaway or wanting to visit friends or family, this sale offers huge reductions on all sorts of journeys. Make the most of this sale, get your tickets while you can!”

This year’s rail sale makes its return following the success of last year, which saw over 600,000 tickets sold, generating £5.1 million in revenue for the industry and leading to an additional 440,000 train journeys.

Where to get tickets

Trainline is one of the most popular platforms for booking train tickets in the UK due to its user-friendly website and app, offering a wide range of tickets across all UK rail operators.

With real-time updates, price comparisons, and easy booking, it provides passengers with the most convenient way to find and purchase tickets.

During the rail sale, the discounted fares will be available through Trainline's website and app, making it even easier for travellers to secure great deals on their journeys.

For more information and to secure discounted fares, travellers can visit the National Rail website or check with their preferred train operator.

Don't miss out on these fantastic savings - let us know in the comments where you'd love to travel with your discounted rail tickets!