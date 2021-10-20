UK Coffee Week: Gazette readers pick their favourite cafes to visit in South Tyneside

And for this year’s UK Coffee Week, we asked the Gazette readers to shout out their favourite cafes in South Tyneside.

The charity initiative, in aid of Project Waterfall, aims to bring clean drinking water to coffee-growing communities and raise money to support them.

Businesses taking part in UK Coffee Week can donate from every cup or bag of coffee sold.

Will you be popping for a cuppa during UK Coffee Week?

This year’s event runs from Monday, October 18 until Sunday, October 24.

If you’re looking to celebrate all things coffee this week, you can visit some of these cafes – chosen by Gazette readers as their favourites.

Click here to add your own top picks to our Facebook post and we will expand our list.

Cafedirect, Portberry Street, South Shields: Recommended by Jess Pallister

Charleston’s Coffee House, Mile End Road, South Shields: Recommended by Jennifer Hudson and Sarah Ridley

The Clifton, Ocean Road, South Shields: Recommended by Linda Boyle, Sharni Sheridan, and Robert Holmes

SeaChange, Ocean Road, South Shields: Recommended by Jane Phipps

The Smithy Cafe, East Smithy Street, South Shields: Recommended by Kiefer Little

