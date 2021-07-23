Westoe Crown Village

The Up North Pizza company has taken a ten-year lease in a unit at Westoe Crown Village.

The company is better known for its mobile pizza service, which pops up at various locations around the North East.

But the firm was looking for a permanent base, and thinks it has found the ideal new home among the other shops and businesses operating from the housing estate’s shopping parade.

Tim from the Up North Pizza Company said: “This location is ideal for us as we have a base and location that we can work from, while also operating a mobile catering unit.

"The shop will be an extension of our already successful pizza business and will allow us to offer our local community additional services such as coffee, baked goods and deli produce."

The much-loved Italian dish seems to be enjoying a further boom in popularity, with new ventures springing up around the North East, be it restaurants or mobile catering units – with more discerning diners encouraging the industry to offer more authentic and elaborate versions of the bready delicacy.

Westoe Crown Village is built on the site of the former Westoe Colliery.

CRT Property Investments Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, secured Up North Pizza Company as a tenant, working with Youngs RPS as the lettings agent and Knights PLC for the legals, the agreement provides stability for the tenant and reiterates confidence in CRT Property Investments as the landlord.

Tom Graham, property and asset manager for CRT, said: “We are very pleased to share that we have secured a tenant at Westoe Crown Village and that they have taken a ten-year-lease.

"We have worked closely with businesses in this area for some time and to see this level of confidence is really encouraging.

“We have two more available units at the scheme and look forward to welcoming more tenants as we work towards creating a thriving business community in the area.”