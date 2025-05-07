Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re planning a shop on Thursday, here's what you need to know for VE Day opening times 🛒

Pubs in England and Wales can stay open two hours later on Thursday, May 8

The late opening marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Celebrations include a televised event at Horse Guards Parade, aired on BBC One

Supermarkets are expected to follow normal weekday opening hours

Shoppers should check locally as VE Day events may affect some store times

Britons will be able to raise a glass deep into the night this Thursday, May 8, in honour of the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Pubs and bars across England and Wales have been granted special permission to stay open two hours later than usual .

Licensing rules will be relaxed on Thursday, allowing venues that normally close at 11pm to continue serving until 1am.

The move, backed by the Government and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, is aimed at giving people a chance to celebrate the end of World War II in Europe and reflect on what Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson described as “Britain’s finest hour.”

(Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images) | Getty Images

VE Day commemorations began with the May bank holiday on Monday, May 5, and will culminate in a nationally televised party at Horse Guards Parade on May 8, broadcast live on BBC One.

This isn’t the first time licensing hours have been extended for landmark events - previous exceptions include major royal milestones and sporting finals.

Dame Diana told MPs the anniversary “is an occasion of national significance,” and the late-night toast is part of the Government’s plan to ensure it's remembered accordingly.

Will supermarket opening hours change for VE Day?

Thursday, May 8 is not a bank holiday, and major UK supermarkets are expected to operate under their standard weekday hours.

Major chains like Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl, Co-op and Waitrose have not announced any national changes to their opening times, and most stores are likely to follow their usual schedules.

But with the 80th anniversary of VE Day prompting national celebrations, there could be local variations or special events that might affect store opening hours.

Community events or local commemorations could influence shop opening hours on a case-by-case basis, particularly in towns or cities hosting VE Day tributes or parades. For that reason, shoppers are advised to check in advance before heading out.

The easiest way to confirm store hours is by using the retailer’s website or app, where store locators and real-time updates are typically available. Many supermarket apps also provide live updates and alerts.

