Take a look at the cheapest petrol stations across South Tyneside.

Where is the cheapest petrol in South Tyneside? Eight stations to fill up at across the borough, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine sees fuel prices serge

As petrol prices reach a record high following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we find the cheapest places to fill up your tank across South Tyneside.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 12:23 pm

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices have hit a new record high as the cost of oil soars – and prices could continue to rise.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 155.62p on Sunday (March 6) up from 151.16p last Monday (February 28).

Take a look at the cheapest places across South Tyneside to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com

1. ASDA - Boldon

The cheapest place to buy petrol in South Tyneside is at ASDA, in North Road, where petrol cost 148.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, March 7.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

2. Morrisons - Jarrow

Alongside ASDA at Boldon, petrol at Morrisons, in Chapel Road, also costs 148.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, March 7.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

3. Jet - Victoria Road

The next cheapest petrol station is Jet, in Victoria Road, where petrol cost 149.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, March 7.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

4. ASDA - South Shields

The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA, in Coronation Street, where petrol cost 150.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, March 7.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales
South TynesideUkraine
Next Page
Page 1 of 2