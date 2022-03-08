Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices have hit a new record high as the cost of oil soars – and prices could continue to rise.
Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 155.62p on Sunday (March 6) up from 151.16p last Monday (February 28).
Take a look at the cheapest places across South Tyneside to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com
1. ASDA - Boldon
The cheapest place to buy petrol in South Tyneside is at ASDA, in North Road, where petrol cost 148.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, March 7.
2. Morrisons - Jarrow
Alongside ASDA at Boldon, petrol at Morrisons, in Chapel Road, also costs 148.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, March 7.
3. Jet - Victoria Road
The next cheapest petrol station is Jet, in Victoria Road, where petrol cost 149.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, March 7.
4. ASDA - South Shields
The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA, in Coronation Street, where petrol cost 150.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, March 7.
