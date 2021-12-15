Covid rise means awards are postponed - but watch out for a grand finale in 2022

The Best of South Tyneside Awards.

With the country facing increasing Covid-19 levels, as well as rising concerns about the Omicron variant, a decision has been taken to postpone Wednesday’s event.

Organisers have re-arranged the finals night so that it can be held in 2022 on April 28, at the same venue of the Roker Hotel.

The re-organised date will be when the cream of South Tyneside will learn who has won the various categories in contention.

Fantastic winners will be announced in sections including Child of Courage, Fundraiser of the Year, Community Champion and Sports Team of the Year.

Winners were also due to be announced in categories such as Lifetime Achievement, Special Recognition, Local Hero, Covid Hero, Greener South Tyneside, Business of the Year and Young Performer of the Year.

The event in 2022 will award trophies to some outstanding South Tyneside ambassadors.

Every member of the judging panel, which drew up the awards shortlist, agreed that the standard of nominations was inspiring.

Our thanks go to the venue hosts at the Roker Hotel as well as all of the sponsors who have given outstanding backing to the event including South Tyneside Council, South Tyneside College, JML, and Harlow Printing.

The superb backers for this year’s awards also include Siemens, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Goldfinch Estate Agents, and Barbour.