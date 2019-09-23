Namaste owner Razz Ahmed with his award from Shields Gazette readers

The restaurant in King George Road, South Shields, was the top choice for our readers, ahead of Ocean Road’s Spice Garden in second and third-placed Spice One in South Avenue.

Owner Razz Ahmed is over the moon to have been named number one, particularly given how vibrant the South Tyneside curry scene is and the quality and wide range of choice available in the area.

Namaste is a relatively recent addition to the South Shields curry circuit, so Razz is extremely proud to have been named the borough’s best, especially in light of the standard and experience of the competition.

Namaste is our Curry House of the Year

“We have only been open for three years and a lot of the restaurants we were going up against have been open for 15 or 20 years, so there was a lot of really good competition,” he said.

“This is the first time we have won the Curry House of the Year and we are very grateful to the Gazette’s readers for voting for us in the award.”

The win was a huge confidence boost for the restaurant, he said, and he paid tribute to the hard work of the workers whose dedication and commitment had made it a reality.

Taking the number one spot would not have been possible without an all-round team effort from all the staff, he said.

“We have worked very hard for this and it is great for the staff,” said Razz.

“We are a family-run restaurant and to win something like this gives us a real boost.

“It is a great feeling for us, and a great achievement for the team and the chef,” he added.

“I really want to thank all our customers who voted for us.”

So what is the secret to Namaste’s comparatively rapid success?