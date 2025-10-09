Double award recognition for Nicholsons Butchers owner Kathryn Meadows

Kathryn Meadows, owner of Whitley Bay’s award-winning Nicholsons Butchers, has been shortlisted for not one, but two prestigious business awards recognising her leadership, community spirit and contribution to local business.

Kathryn is a finalist in the ‘Heart of the Business’ category at the North Tyneside Business Awards, which celebrate outstanding organisations and individuals who make a real difference to the borough’s business community. The awards will take place on Wednesday 20 November at The Village Hotel, Newcastle upon Tyne. You can find out more about the awards at: northtynesidebusinessawards.co.uk.

In addition, Kathryn has also been shortlisted for ‘Inspiring Woman in Business – Small Business Category’ at the North East Chamber of Commerce Inspiring Women in Business Awards. The awards celebrate women who are breaking barriers and driving success across the region’s business landscape. The winners will be announced on Thursday 28 November at Newcastle Civic Centre, during a special lunch event with a drinks reception sponsored by Hargreaves. More details can be found at: necc.co.uk/inspiring-women.

Delighted by the recognition, Kathryn said: “It’s a huge honour to be recognised in both of these awards, especially alongside so many inspiring people and businesses. Nicholsons has always been about community, quality and teamwork, so this is very much a reflection of the passion and hard work of our whole team. To be shortlisted twice in one month is just incredible.”

Nicholsons Butchers has been a proud part of the Whitley Bay community since 1914. Now in its fourth generation, the family-run business continues to blend traditional butchery skills with a fresh, forward-thinking approach under Kathryn’s leadership – from championing local suppliers to creating award-winning products.

