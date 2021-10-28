Enter the Shields Gazette's daily draw to see if you get a trick or treat

Our Halloween-themed draw is running until the end of Wednesday, November 10 – and you can enter now to see if our cute and creepy critters are bringing a trick or a treat to your inbox.

All we need is your name and email address, then we will do the rest to spread the spirit of the season.

This is your chance to win from a number of prizes, ranging up to our most generous offer to date; 60% off subscriptions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But beware – since it IS Halloween season, there are a few tricks amongst the treats.

You could leave empty handed, but fingers crossed you’ll be visited by a cute critter bringing a treat instead!

Entries are limited to once every 24 hours.

Enter our Halloween daily draw, running until November 10, to see if you get a trick or treat!

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.