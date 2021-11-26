Protestors have been blocking the road outside Amazon, in Follingsby Lane, since the early hours of Friday, November 26.

Northumbria Police have said that they are aware of an ongoing protest near the site and are “liaising with all parties involved”.

A number of Amazon buildings across the country have been affected by the protests as well, including a site in Darlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protesters outside Amazon at Follingsby on Friday, November 26.

Amazon has said it is “working to minimise any potential disruption to customers.”

Tony Hill, from Extinction Rebellion, who was protesting on the site said that it was “the last thing” he wanted to be doing.

He said: “For workers in there, their chief concern at the moment post Covid, everything else that’s going on in the country and in the world, is keeping their job, keeping food on the table.

"For me, to stand here, for me fellow protesters to be there, is a really difficult thing to do and it’s the last thing I want to be doing, especially as a former police officer.”

The protesters have blocked the road.

He added: “If we don’t all stand up , every one of us, and demand from our government and governments across the world, that things have to change, because if they don’t, all our life will be profoundly changed very quickly. “

Amazon has said it takes its responsibilities “very seriously”.

A spokesperson said: “At Amazon, we take our responsibilities very seriously.

"That includes our commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040 - 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement - providing excellent pay and benefits in a safe and modern work environment, and supporting the tens of thousands of British small businesses who sell on our store.

Northumbria Police are on the scene.

"We know there is always more to do, and we’ll continue to invent and invest on behalf of our employees, customers, small businesses and communities in the UK. We’re proud to have invested £32bn in the UK since 2010, creating 10,000 new permanent jobs across the country this year alone, and generating a total UK tax contribution of £1.55bn in 2020.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers are at the scene and are liaising with all parties involved.”