Famous South Shields pub closed after attack put up for sale - for this very affordable price

The Scotia, which is located on Mile End Road in South Shields is now up for sale for an affordable price of 185,000.

An advert for the sale of the South Shields pub was put onto the website real estate company Rightmove, describing the features of the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rightmove described The Scotia as ‘steeped in local history’, given that the large three storey building is listed as a Grade II, originally built around 1903. Since then, the pub has become increasingly popular with residents and visitors to South Shields, especially given its central location.

The Scotia, located on Mile End Road in South Shields.

The large pub consists of a large ground floor bar as well as a second floor function room with a separate bar, a basement cellar which can be accessed from behind the bar and top floor living accommodation.

The ground floor area is the main bar space for customers, which leads to a lower lounge area. The second floor function room has not only its own bar but separate toilets and storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The living accommodation which is suitable for management or owners of the pub has a living room, kitchen, bedrooms and a bathroom.

However, the advert also explains to prospective owners that the pub is in need of refurbishment.

The Scotia property currently holds a Premises License which covers Alcohol Sales General, Live Music, Recorded Music, Facilities for Making Music, Facilities for Dancing and Other Similar Activity.

The Scotia is within walking distance to South Shields metro, as well as other important areas of the town such as South Shields Museum and Art Gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields is currently undergoing various improvements to the town, hoping to boost various sectors of the local economy.

The Scotia was put up for sale after an attack on the former pub landlady, leaving her with a black eye and soft tissue damage.

Mark McShane’s midnight attack led his victim to close the Scotia pub in Mile End Road, South Shields, and seek new employment.

The assault by McShane, 37, of Salcombe Avenue, Jarrow, also left her fearful about taking her children to sports events and doing other daily tasks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He inflicted a black eye and soft tissue damage after being let in for a final pint with a pal on Thursday, August 15.

CCTV footage played at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court showed his apparently unprovoked assault but did not reveal his mitigation – that she had first attacked him with a glass.

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case and ordered a special hearing be held to determine the full facts of the incident ahead of sentencing.

In a victim statement read to the court, McShane’s victim said the attack had caused “dramatic change” in her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former nurse said she could not continue bar work for fear of a repeat incident and had closed the Scotia two weeks later.