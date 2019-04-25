Former Magpie events boss has high hopes for own firm

A company in South Tyneside aims to setting a yardstick for events in the region – by providing bespoke fittings, furniture and bars with a twist.

Yardstick36 - based in South Shields - hires out rustic and bespoke furniture to private and commercial customers for exhibitions and events of all shapes and sizes both indoors and out.

Its quirky, unique fittings are wowing guests at everything from conferences and exhibitions, to weddings, festivals and parties.

Its furniture range includes rustic stools and tables, with the team also able to create bespoke items to suit the style of the event and the venue.

It also offers a selection of unusual bars.

Among the most popular is the Mini Bar and its VW Bar – drinks stations created out of two classic cars.

Yardstick36 is the brainchild of former St James’ Park events manager Samantha Doyle.

She says she noticed a definite and growing trend for bespoke events, during her time at the Newcastle United FC ground.

At the same time she is also offering a sales and events consultancy service to clients, who want to make the most of her expertise.

She said: “Event organisers are looking for wow factor – whether they are holding a high value product launch or a birthday party in the back garden.

“They know their guests will take pictures which will be all over social media and they want to ensure that their event is different – that no-one will have seen anything like it – and that is where we come in.”

Along with providing bars and furniture, Yardstick36 can supply a team to either run the event or simply lend a hand.

She added: “Working with our preferred suppliers, we offer full event production.

“From exhibition build and manufacture, to completion – we will provide whatever the client needs or wants.”

To view some of the items available, visit www.yardstick36.co.uk