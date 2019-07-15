Former South Tyneside social club set to be demolished with weeks
A South Tyneside social club facing last orders could be demolished within weeks.
Entrepreneur Tony Singh confirmed the Neon Social Club, in Nairn Street, Jarrow, would be flattened as soon as its gas and electricity supplies are disconnected.
Mr Singh, whose Premier Leisure company owns the property and other pubs and clubs in South Tyneside, expects work to start within a month.
He has won planning permission to build 14 two and three bedroom properties on land which lies next to the Red Hackle pub, which he also owns.
The scheme has been amendment from an original proposal to construct six two-bedroom flats, 11 two-bed houses and six three-bed houses.
Mr Singh said: “We are just waiting for the electricity and gas supplies to be disconnected and then demolition will start. I expect this to happen in about four weeks.
“Planning permission has been approved. I think this development will be good for the area and will enhance it.
“I expect the development to be completed by the back end of next year.”
The club has been a community focal point on Jarrow’s Scotch Estate for over 45 years, and in 2017 re-opened with a new landlord in charge.
Premier Leisure, whose borough portfolio includes the Hedworth Hall, at Westoe, and The Maltings, near South Shields town hall, bought the Neon eight years ago.
Mr Singh has previously stated that business at the Neon had suffered due to a drop in footfall.
Some homes will also be built on the car park of the Red Hackle and all will be accessed from Nairn Street.
Plans show there will nine three-bed homes and five two-bed home, both coming in two separate design styles.
Each will have a private driveway and rear garden, and there will also be additional visitor car parking spaces.
Planning agent Wearmouth Architectural Design has described the site as having easy access to schools, shops and to Perth Avenue Community Centre.
An independent assessment validated Mr Singh’s plans, despite the scheme having potential noise implications from traffic, a church and the pub.