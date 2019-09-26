Hays Travel recruit former Thomas Cook staff with head of recruitment, Victoria Hill.

Hays Travel, the UK's largest independent travel agent, confirmed earlier this week that it is ‘working around the clock’ to try and get Thomas Cook staff into existing and specially-created roles.

Thousands of Thomas Cook staff are said to have lost their jobs following the firm’s announcement on Monday, September 23, that it had ceased trading.

The company’s collapse came after efforts to put together a bail-out package failed.

Hays Travel recruit former Thomas Cook staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then Hays Travel, led by managing director and founder John Hays, said has been holding a recruitment drive to employ as many staff as possible who have lost their jobs with Thomas Cook.

It has already held recruitment days at its new head office at Gilbridge House, Sunderland, this week, in an effort to employ North East workers in roles such as retail, homeworking and head office.

And now the company has announced that they have taken on 36 staff across the country – with more appointments yet to be made.

And it isn’t stopping there with further recruitment dates planned for the coming weeks both in the North East, Yorkshire and Southern region.

So far the company has confirmed that 20 of those hired have been in the North East.

Already 10 staff members have began their training at Hays Travel head office at Gilbridge House, Sunderland, with another 10 set to start training in the city on Monday, September 30.

After the news broke on Monday, Hays Travel offered Thomas Cook staff to get in touch with them to discuss employment opportunities with the company.

It has already received 184 applicants nationally and has been inundated with telephone applicants.

The firm also confirmed that it has more than 170 interviews with Thomas Cook staff confirmed.

It says all of those interested in roles have been offered interviews and of those who have been successful in gaining a role have been given permanent contracts.

Hays Travel head of recruitment, Victoria Hill, said: “Due to the wealth of experience of applicants, training has been going amazing.

“We have created additional roles in response to what has happened and are currently expanding the homeworking division.

“So far we have taken on 36 staff nationally, with more appointments still to come.

“We appreciate the circumstances that applicants are going through, so it is really nice for Hays Travel to be able to offer opportunities and training for these candidates.”