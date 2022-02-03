Get ready to roll with it as Noel Gallagher tribute heads to South Shields Arbeia bar

Oasis anthems are set to ring out at a South Shields club when a top tribute act takes to the stage.

By Katy Wheeler
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 6:03 pm

Oasis and Noel Gallagher tribute show, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Carpets, will step into the spotlight at Arbeia, in Ocean Road, on Saturday, February 12.

Returning to South Shields after two previous sell out shows, the musical tribute to Noel Gallagher will be performing the hits of one of Britain’s finest songwriters, from the early days to the present day.

Dan Whale, from promoter TMW Entertainment, said: “They’re a five-piece band of well-travelled and experienced musicians, playing songs they truly love, striving to get the closest encounter you can enjoy next to watching the main man in action himself.

The tribute act heads to South Shields later this month

"From the Oasis classics to the latest High Flying Birds anthems, as well as other Noel collaborations and B-side favourites, you will find them all in this unlimited set of delights to your ears.

"With a blend of full band electric floor fillers to the unplugged sing-a-long hymns of Britpop – you will be sure to have a great night experiencing Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Carpets.”

Dan is in talks with a number of acts and venues to bring more live music to the town.

Advance Tickets are £10 with limited early bird at £8 from Skiddle. Booking fee applicable. On the door price is £12.

The act covers a broad range of songs

Doors open 7pm and entry is for people aged 18 and over only. Free entry into Industry Nightclub included.

You can make reservations of booths for up to six persons, but there’s limited availability.

