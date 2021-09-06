These are the best and worst GP surgeries in South Tyneside according to patients.

These are the best doctors’ surgeries in South Tyneside according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

By Ryan Smith
Monday, 6th September 2021, 5:00 am

In a year when GP appointments were more likely to be a phone call than a face-to-face meeting, it seems patients’ satisfaction with their local surgeries has remained high.

The survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

Across the country, 83% of people described their overall experience as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 81.8%.

But two-in-five (42%) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch Covid.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best by you.

1. Talbot Medical Centre

There were 295 survey forms sent out to patients at Talbot Medical Centre. The response rate was 37%. Of these, 72.76% said it was very good and 14.06% said it was fairly good.

Photo: Google Maps

2. The G.P. Suite

There were 351 survey forms sent out to patients at The G.P. Suite. The response rate was 37%. Of these, 72.04% said it was very good and 20.53% said it was fairly good.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Marsden Road Health Centre

There were 303 survey forms sent out to patients at Marsden Road Health Centre. The response rate was 44%. Of these, 71.58% said it was very good and 21.06% said it was fairly good.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Imeary Street Practice

There were 337 survey forms sent out to patients at Imeary Street Practice. The response rate was 45%. Of these, 68.47% said it was very good and 17.75% said it was fairly good.

Photo: Google Maps

