In a year when GP appointments were more likely to be a phone call than a face-to-face meeting, it seems patients’ satisfaction with their local surgeries has remained high.

The survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

Across the country, 83% of people described their overall experience as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 81.8%.

But two-in-five (42%) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch Covid.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best by you.

1. Talbot Medical Centre There were 295 survey forms sent out to patients at Talbot Medical Centre. The response rate was 37%. Of these, 72.76% said it was very good and 14.06% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. The G.P. Suite There were 351 survey forms sent out to patients at The G.P. Suite. The response rate was 37%. Of these, 72.04% said it was very good and 20.53% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Marsden Road Health Centre There were 303 survey forms sent out to patients at Marsden Road Health Centre. The response rate was 44%. Of these, 71.58% said it was very good and 21.06% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Imeary Street Practice There were 337 survey forms sent out to patients at Imeary Street Practice. The response rate was 45%. Of these, 68.47% said it was very good and 17.75% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales