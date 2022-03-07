Half of South Tyneside firms looking to take on more staff, according to survey

The survey by South Tyneside Council took in 400 firms across in all sectors in November last year to understand more about the impact of Covid and Brexit on local firms and identify any barriers to growth.

It found over two thirds of businesses said they were confident they could achieve their ambitions within the borough and half said they expected to recruit new staff over the next 12 months.

However, obstacles to growth which were highlighted included finance, staff recruitment and skills shortages – and over half said they needed support in training and skills.

South Shields Town Hall.

Council leader, Cllr Tracey Dixon, said: “We know that the last couple of years have been really tough with huge challenges caused by the pandemic and Brexit, so it’s really encouraging that the majority of firms which responded are optimistic about the future and feel that they can thrive here in the borough.

“We’ve listened to businesses, know there are obstacles to growth and we’re working hard to support them in areas like training and skills.

“Firms have also told us finance is another big barrier and at South Tyneside Business Week in June, we’ll be exploring access to finance, and we’ll continue to lobby Government around business rates and other support needed locally.”

Unsurprisingly, all industries reported a drop in turnover over the previous year, with retail, hospitality and public services worst affected.